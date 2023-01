Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Selective Insurance Group and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Offices of Edward J. Womac Jr. & Associates on behalf of Michelle Julian and Ryan Landauer. The case is 2:23-cv-00163, Landauer et al v. Selective Insurance Company of the Southeast et al.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 11:50 AM