Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Capital One Financial to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Jerome E. Goldman on behalf of David Landau. The case is 1:23-cv-03850, Landau v. Capital One Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 11:50 AM

Plaintiffs

David Landau

defendants

Capital One Bank

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract