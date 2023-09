Who Got The Work

Adam L. Schwartz of Vedder Price has entered an appearance for Aon Corporation Excess Benefit Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which seeks to recover deferred compensation benefits, was filed July 20 in Florida Southern District Court by Carlton Fields on behalf of Michael Landa. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga, is 1:23-cv-22713, Landa v. Aon Corporation Excess Benefit Plan.

Florida

September 04, 2023, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Landa

Plaintiffs

Carlton Fields

defendants

Aon Corporation Excess Benefit Plan

defendant counsels

Vedder Price

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations