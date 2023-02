New Suit

BINA-N.R. Consulting and Nir Rokah were hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Parker Hudson Rainer & Dobbs, seeks to enjoin the defendants from pursuing a FINRA arbitration against the plaintiff based on the lack of any agreement to arbitrate among the parties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00793, Land v. Rokah et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 31, 2023, 7:48 PM