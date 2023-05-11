New Suit - Patent

Barnes & Thornburg filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of renewable energy growth company Lancium LLC. The suit, against data mining center U.S. Data Mining Group Inc. d/b/a US Bitcoin and other defendants, asserts seven patents related to power distribution systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00344, Lancium LLC v. U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. (d/b/a US Bitcoin) et al.

Cryptocurrency

Lancium LLC

Barnes & Thornburg

U.S. Data King Mountain LLC

U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. (d/b/a US Bitcoin)

U.S. Mining Infrastructure Operations, LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims