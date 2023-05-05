New Suit

Lancer Insurance sued Landstar System, a freight transport logistics provider, and other defendants Friday in Texas Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, pertaining to personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Colvin, Saenz, Rodriguez & Kennamer and the Law Office of Janet Traylor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00995, Lancer Insurance Company v. L&Y Trucking, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 05, 2023, 3:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Lancer Insurance Company

defendants

Landstar System, Inc.

Danielle Balderas, Individually and as Parent and Next Friend of R.M., A Minor Child

Erick G. Mazier, Individually and d/b/a Global Logistics Solutions

Global Logistics Solutions, LLC

L&Y Trucking, LLC

Landstar Ranger, Inc.

Mickel Montgomery Hudson

Reinaldo La O Baute

T L A Trucking, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute