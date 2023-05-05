Lancer Insurance sued Landstar System, a freight transport logistics provider, and other defendants Friday in Texas Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The suit, pertaining to personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Colvin, Saenz, Rodriguez & Kennamer and the Law Office of Janet Traylor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00995, Lancer Insurance Company v. L&Y Trucking, LLC et al.
Transportation & Logistics
May 05, 2023, 3:35 PM