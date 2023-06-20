Who Got The Work

Diana Palacios, Joel Richert and Tina Salvato from Davis Wright Tremaine have stepped in to represent Netflix and other defendants in a pending lawsuit claiming false endorsement. The case was filed May 5 in California Central District Court by Blaise & Nitschke on behalf of drag performer Vicky Vox, who contends that her name and image has been used without permission to market the animated series 'Q-Force.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, is 2:23-cv-03456, Lance Hara v. Netflix, Inc. et al.

Technology

June 20, 2023, 5:40 AM

