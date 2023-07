Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McAfee & Taft on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against TTCU Federal Credit Union to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged discrimination on the basis of race and gender, was filed by Smolen & Roytman on behalf of a former employee. The case is 4:23-cv-00315, Lancaster v. TTCU Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

July 25, 2023, 4:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Sierra Lancaster

Plaintiffs

Smolen And Roytman

defendants

Ttcu Federal Credit Union

defendant counsels

McAfee & Taft

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination