Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Pine Meadowsidence OPCO LLC d/b/a Pine Meadows Post Acute to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Sampson Law Firm on behalf of the estate of Ethel Elizabeth Barrick Lancaster, who died from gangrene after being hospitalized at the defendant's facility. The case is 5:22-cv-00234, Lancaster v. Pine Meadowsidence OPCO LLC.

Health Care

September 15, 2022, 3:00 PM