Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Friday removed a data breach class action against Lewis and Clark Community College to Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Byron Carlson Petri & Kalb and Butsch Roberts & Associates on behalf of current and former students. The case is 3:23-cv-01914, Lancaster v. Lewis and Clark Community College.

Education

June 02, 2023, 7:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Dennis Lancaster

defendants

Lewis and Clark Community College

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct