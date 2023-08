Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tucker Ellis on Friday removed a trade secret lawsuit against Grover Gaming and former Lancaster Bingo Co. sales manager Mark Gill to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Littler Mendelson on behalf of Lancaster Bingo Co., which accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets in order to solicit employees and customers. The case is 2:23-cv-02526, Lancaster Bingo Company LLC v. Gill et al.

Gaming & Esports

August 04, 2023, 6:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Lancaster Bingo Company LLC

defendants

Grover Gaming, Inc.

Mark Gill

defendant counsels

Tucker Ellis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract