Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz and Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Friday removed a lawsuit against Regions Bank, Tennessee Title Services and other defendants to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by attorney Mitchell R. Miller on behalf of Jamey Lanahan and Lori Lanahan. The case is 3:23-cv-00510, Lanahan et al. v. Regions Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 19, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Jamey Lanahan

Lori Lanahan

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Mitchell R. Miller

defendants

Regions Bank

Regions Financial Corp.

Gary A. Ashton, Inc.

Pamela King

Tennessee Title Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Farrar & Bates, LLP

The Nesheiwat Law Group, PLLC

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 430/claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations