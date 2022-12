New Suit - Trademark

Lamps Plus filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Action Caption Advertising LLC d/b/a Lamps Plus Max and other defendants on Thursday in California Eastern District Court. The suit was brought by Sheppard Mullin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02230, Lamps Plus Inc. v. Action Caption Advertising LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 15, 2022, 8:27 PM