David Klass and Dixie N. McCollum of Fisher & Phillips have entered appearances for Rubbermaid Commercial Products and parent company Newell Brands in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The action was filed Nov. 22 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by the Gibbons Law Group on behalf of a 15-year employee who claims that he was unlawfully discharged after returning from hip replacement surgery and requesting accommodations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II, is 7:23-cv-01619, Lampley v. Rubbermaid Commercial Products, LLC et al.

January 08, 2024, 10:29 AM

