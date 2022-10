New Suit - Employment

Cornerstone Building Brands, a building products manufacturer owned by Clayton Dubilier & Rice, was sued Friday in Ohio Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination and wrongful termination in violation of the FMLA. The court case was filed by Spitz Law on behalf of James Lampkin Sr. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01810, Lampkin Sr. v. Silver Line Building Products, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 08, 2022, 8:49 AM