Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Home Depot to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Ponder Zimmerman on behalf of a former store manager. The case is 4:23-cv-00971, Lamoureux v. Home Depot, U.S.A., Inc. d/b/a The Home Depot et al.

Missouri

August 03, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Patty Lamoureux

defendants

Eve Steeples

Home Depot, U.S.A., Inc. d/b/a The Home Depot

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination