Who Got The Work

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner Michael T. Lifrak has entered an appearance for Tesla and its top officers in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed Feb. 27 in California Northern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of downplaying the safety and regulatory risks associated with self-driving vehicles. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:23-cv-00869, Lamontagne v. Tesla, Inc. et al.

Automotive

March 24, 2023, 9:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Thomas Lamontagne

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

Deepak Ahuja

Elon R. Musk

Zachary J. Kirkhorn

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws