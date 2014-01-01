New Suit - Securities Class Action

Tesla and certain executives including Elon Musk were slapped with a securities class action Monday in California Northern District Court in connection with the company's 2014 launch of the Tesla Autopilot system. The complaint, brought by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of 'significantly' overstating the viability and safety of the vehicle feature, increasing the company's risk of governmental scrutiny, regulatory enforcement and reputational harm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00869, Lamontagne v. Tesla, Inc. et al.