Who Got The Work

Ian C. Ballon of Greenberg Traurig has entered an appearance for 23andMe in a pending data breach class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 10 in California Northern District Court by Reese LLP and Laukaitis Law, is part of a wave of cases brought on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information and genetic information was allegedly compromised in an Oct. 2023 cyberattack. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P. Casey Pitts, is 5:23-cv-05178, Lamons v. 23andMe, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

November 24, 2023, 10:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Kerry Lamons

Plaintiffs

Reese LLP

defendants

23andMe, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract