New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia Motors and parent company Hyundai Motor were hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Kia and Hyundai owners who claim their vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The suit, brought by Siri & Glimstad and Precept Group, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2022 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01956, Lamons et al v. Hyundai Motor America Inc., a California corporation et al.