Who Got The Work

Alston & Bird partners Scott A. Elder and Kristine McAlister Brown have stepped in to defend LendingTree in a data breach class action. The action, filed July 11 in North Carolina Western District Court, pertains to a 2022 cyberattack that exposed information of more than 200,000 consumers. The suit accuses LendingTree of failing to promptly disclose the breach, downplaying its impact and failing to employ reasonable cybersecurity policies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:22-cv-00307, Lamie v. LendingTree, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

August 29, 2022, 9:31 AM