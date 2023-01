Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Boyd & Jenerette on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was brought by Chanfrau & Chanfrau on behalf of Vilma Lamica. The case is 6:23-cv-00079, Lamica v. USAA General Indemnity Co.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 6:04 PM