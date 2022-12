Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Varin Thomas LLC on Tuesday removed an interpleader complaint against PennyMac Financial Services to Idaho District Court. The suit, which seeks a declaration as to the distribution of a check for property insurance claims, was filed by Pedersen Whitehead & Hanby on behalf of Hunter Lambirth and Rachael Lambrith. The case is 1:22-cv-00494, Lambirth et al v. Pennymac Loan Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

December 06, 2022, 5:02 PM