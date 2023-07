New Suit - Real Property

PennyMac Financial Services and other defendants were hit with a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit Sunday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The court action was filed by the Barker Law Office on behalf of Paula Labauve Lambeth. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00165, Lambeth v. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 11, 2023, 5:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Paula Labauve Lambeth

Plaintiffs

Barker Law Office

defendants

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

Dean Morris LLC

R&D Development LLC

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action