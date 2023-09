Who Got The Work

Dollar General has turned to attorney Jeffrey C. Wright of Fee, Smith & Sharp to fight a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed July 24 in Texas Eastern District Court by Bailey & Galyen on behalf of Maryjane Lambert. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-00668, Lambert v. Werner Enterprises, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 07, 2023, 4:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Maryjane Lambert

Plaintiffs

Bailey Galyen

defendants

Dolgencorp Of Texas, Inc.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fee, Smith & Sharp LLP

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision