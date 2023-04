Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination class action against restaurant operator LPQ USA to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by attorney Mohammed Gangat Esq. The case is 1:23-cv-02934, Lambert v. LPQ USA, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 07, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

James Lambert

defendants

Lpq USA, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations