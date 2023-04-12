Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Kendall Patient Recovery U.S., Cardinal Health and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Powell & Edwards and Baker & Hostetler on behalf of the Estate of Felicia Lambert, accuses the defendants of failing to properly contain the release of ethylene oxide from its facility, leading to Lambert's diagnosis and death from Leukemia. The case is 1:23-cv-01542, Lambert v. Johnson et al.

Health Care

April 12, 2023, 5:49 AM

