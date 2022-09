Removed To Federal Court

Kia Motors, the South Korean automaker, removed a consumer warranty lawsuit to California Northern District Court on Friday. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by MFS Legal on behalf of the lessor of a 2019 Kia Niro. Kia is represented by SJL Law. The case is 4:22-cv-05434, Lamb v. Kia America, Inc.