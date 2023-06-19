Julia P. Argentieri and Daniel T. Corbett of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend YWCA Metropolitan Chicago in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 4 in Illinois Northern District Court by Feis Goldy LLC on behalf of Sabrina Lamb and Cash Camp Inc., doing business as World of Money. The suit accuses YWCA of unilaterally backing out of an executed acquisition agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland, is 1:23-cv-02821, Lamb et al v. Ywca Metropolitan Chicago.
Government
June 19, 2023, 4:24 AM