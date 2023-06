New Suit - Employment

Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. was sued Monday in Texas Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was filed by the Law Office of Robert S. Notzon on behalf of a plant supervisor who contends that he was demoted then wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining about race discrimination claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00570, Lamay v. Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc.

June 20, 2023, 5:21 AM

Mr. MarQuintin Lamay

Law Office Of Robert S. Notzon

Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination