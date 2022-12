Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Liebler Gonzalez & Portuondo on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Walmart and Mehdi Rahemi to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Jeffrey R. Davis on behalf of Barbara Lamassa and Joseph Lamassa. The case is 0:22-cv-62360, Lamassa et al. v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP et al.