Removed To Federal Court

Goshen Health on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action to Indiana Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Cohen & Malad; Stranch, Jennings & Garvey; and Turke & Strauss on behalf of patients accusing the defendant of using the Meta tracking pixel on the Goshen website. Goshen Health is represented by Bose McKinney & Evans and Baker & Hostetler. The case is 1:23-cv-01173, Lamarr v. Goshen Health System, Inc.

Health Care

July 05, 2023, 7:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Kaitlin Lamarr

defendants

Goshen Health System, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bose McKinney & Evans

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 890/