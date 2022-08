Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Balch & Bingham on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Regions Financial, an Alabama-based bank holding company, to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed pro se by Marcus Damon Lamar. The case is 1:22-cv-03460, Lamar v. Regions Financial Corporation et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 27, 2022, 11:03 AM