Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Salley, Hite & Mercer on Thursday removed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent withdrawal against JPMorgan Chase to Louisiana Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Friley and Dugas on behalf of a plaintiff claiming that $50,000 was stolen from his account. The case is 3:23-cv-00645, Lamar v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

August 03, 2023, 1:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Madison C. Lamar

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Salley, Hite & Mercer LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract