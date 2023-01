New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was sued Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court over alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The court case was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of Jennifer Lamar. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00158, Lamar v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

January 12, 2023, 6:19 PM