New Suit - Contract Litigation

Foley & Lardner and other counsel filed a complaint for declaratory relief Monday in California Northern District Court against Rise Huge Corp. and Twist Bioscience Corp. The complaint was filed on behalf of Ma Ka Lam, who contends that she had invested approximately $10 million in Twist before it went public via an oral contract with a trusted associate. Lam claims that the defendants have disclaimed her interest in the company despite her request to return over 4.4 million shares. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-06094, Lam v. Rise Huge Corporation Ltd. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 17, 2022, 12:17 PM