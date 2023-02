Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Sunrise Senior Management and Theodore Frey to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Downtown L.A. Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff alleging sexual harassment and retaliatory termination. The case is 3:23-cv-00733, Lam Sing v. Sunrise Senior Management, Inc. et al.

Health Care

February 17, 2023, 8:01 PM