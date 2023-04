New Suit - Trade Secrets

Jones Day filed a trade secret lawsuit on behalf of Lam Research, a semiconductor processing equipment manufacturer, Monday in Texas Northern District Court. The court case targets a former Lam employee for allegedly transferring over 3000 confidential files to a USB before resigning and going to work for codefendant JTM Technologies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00859, Lam Research Corporation v. Cross.

Technology

April 24, 2023, 2:22 PM

Lam Research Corporation

Jones Day

Robert Cross

nature of claim: 880/