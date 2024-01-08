Who Got The Work

Karla Del Pozo Garcia, Rebecca A. Stark and Ned H. Bassen from Dentons have stepped in to represent Klick USA d/b/a Klick Health and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Nov. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Stulberg & Walsh on behalf of a senior account executive who contends that she was wrongfully terminated via a Zoom call while she was out of office on an approved 'mental health' day. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:23-cv-10293, Lally v. Klick USA, Inc. et al.

Health Care

January 08, 2024, 10:35 AM

