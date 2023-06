Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against North American Elite Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, over property damage allegedly arising from construction activities by Denver Home Restoration, was filed by Coombe Curry Rich & Jarvis on behalf of L'Alliance Francaise de Denver. The case is 1:23-cv-01483, L'Alliance Francaise de Denver v. North American Elite Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 12, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

L'Alliance Francaise de Denver

defendants

North American Elite Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute