Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson partner Leslie A. Dent has entered an appearance for Warner Bros. Discovery, the global entertainment company created through the 2022 merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The court action, filed April 25 in New York Southern District Court by Carey & Associates on behalf of a former compensation consulting leader, accuses the defendant of providing more work, lower pay and a worse title to the plaintiff than to her younger, non-white colleagues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:24-cv-03178, Lalli v. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 10, 2024, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Elle Lalli

Carey & Associates, P.C.

defendants

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination