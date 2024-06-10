Littler Mendelson partner Leslie A. Dent has entered an appearance for Warner Bros. Discovery, the global entertainment company created through the 2022 merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The court action, filed April 25 in New York Southern District Court by Carey & Associates on behalf of a former compensation consulting leader, accuses the defendant of providing more work, lower pay and a worse title to the plaintiff than to her younger, non-white colleagues. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, is 1:24-cv-03178, Lalli v. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
June 10, 2024, 5:57 PM