New Suit

Prudential Insurance Co. of America was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The case was filed by Uscher, Quiat, Uscher & Russo on behalf of a plaintiff seeking disability benefits after suffering a heart attack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05000, Lalli v. Prudential Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 2:36 PM