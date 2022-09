Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Enloe Medical Center and Angela Sidney to California Eastern District Court. The suit, pertaining to labor union relations, was filed by Savage Lamb Reimer & Hooper on behalf of Jessup Lal. The case is 2:22-cv-01540, Lal v. Enloe Medical Center et al.

Health Care

September 02, 2022, 11:49 AM