Who Got The Work

Justin Sorel of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Shoppes at Silverisles in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Miramar Parkway premises, was filed May 23 in Florida Southern District Court by Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates on behalf of Amin Lakhani. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian, is 0:24-cv-60877, Lakhani v. Shoppes at Silverisles, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 08, 2024, 12:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Amin Lakhani

Plaintiffs

Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates, PLLC

Defendants

Polo Norte Miramar LLC

Shoppes at Silverisles, LLC

defendant counsels

Cardet Law P.A.

Cole, Scott & Kissane

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA