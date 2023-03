Who Got The Work

Evan A. Zuckerman of Vernis & Bowling has entered an appearance for Caja Caliente Inc. and Mmg Ponce One in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed Jan. 25 in Florida Southern District Court by Glenn R. Goldstein & Associates on behalf of Amin Lakhani. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman, is 1:23-cv-20293, Lakhani v. Mmg Ponce One, LLC et al.

Florida

March 13, 2023, 5:26 AM