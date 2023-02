Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Brock Guerra Strandmo Dimaline Jones on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Technology Insurance, an AmTrust Financial Services company, to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for claims of extensive storm damage, was filed by Will Allan Law Firm on behalf of Lakewood TH 6015 Condominium Association. The case is 3:23-cv-00434, Lakewood Th 6015 Condominium Association, Inc. v. Technology Insurance Company, Inc.

Insurance

February 24, 2023, 3:58 PM