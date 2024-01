Who Got The Work

Baker McKenzie partner Mark H. Hamer and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders partner Jeremy Heep have stepped in as defense counsel to Sika AG and Sika Corp. in a pending antitrust class action. The action was filed Dec. 5 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray; Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca; and Tostrud Law Group. The suit accuses the defendants of price-fixing in the markets for cement additives and admixtures for concrete and mortar. Cinven, RPM International and Saint-Gobain were also named as defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:23-cv-04797, Lakewood Concrete Corp. v. Sika AG et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 19, 2024, 1:59 PM

