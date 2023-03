New Suit - Contract

OneMain Financial Group and other defendants were hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday in Maine District Court. The case was filed by Korde & Associates on behalf of Lakeview Loan Servicing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00120, Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Norris et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 09, 2023, 3:20 PM