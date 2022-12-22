New Suit - Contract

Lakeside Produce USA filed a lawsuit against Coast to Coast Produce on Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court. According to the suit, the defendant mistakenly sent a demand letter to plaintiff 'Lakeside Produce USA' instead of third party 'Lakeside Produce Inc.' The complaint, brought by Klinowski Damiano, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff is not a party to the defendant's contract with Lakeside Produce Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-13113, Lakeside Produce USA Inc. v. Coast to Coast Produce LLC.

Agriculture

December 22, 2022, 7:18 PM