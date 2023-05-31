New Suit - FOIA

King & Spalding filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the U.S. Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday in District of Columbia District Court. The complaint, brought on behalf of real estate agency Lakepoint Land Group, accuses the IRS of withholding public records pertaining to certain IRS agents’ falsification of forms from a 2015 audit that targeted Lakepoint. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01553, Lakepoint Land Group, LLC v. U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

May 31, 2023, 4:01 PM

